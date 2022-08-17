Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Jason Beard, 40, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Car fire spreads in Sumner County.
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County

Latest News

Sedgwick County Recount
Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut