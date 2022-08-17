Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas.

As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020.

“The economy is growing,” said Keith Lawing, president and CEO of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “We don’t have enough people for the open jobs. That’s just the bottom line in our area. We have more people working now and more people in the labor market than we did in January of 2020, but still every employer is looking to hire.”

WORKING WEDNESDAY: Our weekly #BuildingYou stories are back. Hear more from Keith Lawing of Workforce Center and Jeremy Hill of Center for Economic Development and Business Research on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #kwch12 Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, when looking at employment across all sectors, Kansas has rebounded from 2020. But, when you look at non-farm numbers, including sectors hit hard by the pandemic such as manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare, employment is down from 2020.

“(On the household side), this is a market that’s very healthy, robust for people to find jobs and move up in their careers. On the firm side, this is a very tough labor market where they’re struggling to find the talent that they were used to over the last 20 years. They’re having to really invest and rethink how they manage and reward their employees,” said Jeremey Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.

Lawing and his team at the Workforce Centers offer various ways to upskill job seekers so they can qualify for in-demand jobs.

For job seeker resources, click here.

For employer resources, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.