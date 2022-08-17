El Dorado man arrested for child sex crimes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Police Department on Tuesday arrested an El Dorado man for child sex crimes. El Dorado police said officers arrested Thomas Lee Pennycuff, a registered offender, for aggravated internet trading of child pornography and child exploitation.

The arrest happened during the execution of a search warrant on an El Dorado home.

“The search warrant was done as part of an investigation reported by way of a cyber tip, received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alleging the sexual exploitation of children through the use of electronic devices,” El Dorado police said.

The department said it “is dedicated to investigating these crimes to aid in the protection of children in our community.”

