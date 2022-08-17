Employees at east Wichita Starbucks vote to unionize

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita Starbucks becomes the first in the city to become union represented.

Employees at the store at Central and Rock Road voted on Tuesday to unionize, 9-6. The vote included all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift supervisors employed at Store 2675 located at 8008 East Central in Wichita. Excluded were office clerical employees, store managers, professional employees, guards, and supervisors as defined by the National Labor Relations Act.

Starbucks has five days to file an objection with the National Labor Relations Board.

This is the third Kansas location to unionize joining stores in Lawrence and Overland Park.

Some workers at the Starbucks located at 21st and Amidon filed to do the same but that vote failed.

