Feeling like fall today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like fall this morning with clouds, patchy drizzle, a northeast breeze, and wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today as skies slowly clear expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Warmer weather will return the remainder of the week, but we are talking near normal upper 80s and lower 90s – not triple digit temps – on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Storms return to the forecast Friday night, though they will be isolated in nature. A second, better risk of rain and thunder will follow on Saturday night into Sunday morning. While some storms may be strong with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning clouds and drizzle, then gradual clearing. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Tonight: A few clouds, otherwise clear. Wind: Light. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 88.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 91. Mostly sunny; isolated evening storms.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 85. Morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

