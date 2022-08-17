Hays offers rebate program to switch to water-efficient turf

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their lawn.

To help with water conservation, the City of Hays will give the rebate to residents who plant “cool season turf,” which thrives in cooler weather and can grow without as much watering.

To receive the rebate, homeowners will need their lawn to have both a pre and post inspection by the city to make sure it meets requirements.

“All properties with maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass, within the City of Hays, may qualify for this rebate program on a first come, first serve basis. Rebates are available primarily for lawns watered with City water, but a small percentage of rebates are available for private well users as well,” the city explained on its website.

The city is offering a $1 per-square-foot rebate “for the conversion of maintained, irrigated, cool-season turfgrass to a more water-efficient, drought tolerant turfgrass or landscaping.”

Rebates cap at $3,000 per property, the city said.

Rebate eligible conversions include:

Replacing maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass (i.e. Tall Fescue, Kentucky Bluegrass) with a warm-season turfgrass variety (i.e. Buffalograss, Bermudagrass)

Replacing sections of maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass with mulched planting beds, etc.

