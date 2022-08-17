Hays offers rebate program to switch to water-efficient turf

Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their...
Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their lawn.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their lawn.

To help with water conservation, the City of Hays will give the rebate to residents who plant “cool season turf,” which thrives in cooler weather and can grow without as much watering.

To receive the rebate, homeowners will need their lawn to have both a pre and post inspection by the city to make sure it meets requirements.

“All properties with maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass, within the City of Hays, may qualify for this rebate program on a first come, first serve basis.  Rebates are available primarily for lawns watered with City water, but a small percentage of rebates are available for private well users as well,” the city explained on its website.

The city is offering a $1 per-square-foot rebate “for the conversion of maintained, irrigated, cool-season turfgrass to a more water-efficient, drought tolerant turfgrass or landscaping.”

Rebates cap at $3,000 per property, the city said.

Rebate eligible conversions include:

  • Replacing maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass (i.e. Tall Fescue, Kentucky Bluegrass) with a warm-season turfgrass variety (i.e. Buffalograss, Bermudagrass)
  • Replacing sections of maintained, irrigated cool-season turfgrass with mulched planting beds, etc.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of...
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
Jason Beard, 40, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town

Latest News

El Dorado police arrested Thomas Lee Pennycuff, a registered offender, for aggravated internet...
El Dorado man arrested for child sex crimes
Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the...
Wichita man charged with murder in 1-year-old son’s death
Election workers have begun the process of recounting votes over the Value Them Both Amendment.
Election officials in Sedgwick, Johnson counties detail recount process
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is holding a public meeting regarding a plan to...
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater, soil contamination in NE Wichita