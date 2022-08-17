Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has begun a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state’s 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs.

