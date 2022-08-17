Maize superintendent connects with students on first day of classes

Dr. Raquel Greer spent Tuesday's lunch period serving up food and meeting with Maize South Middle School students.
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - While this week is largely when many students head back to the classroom, it’s also the first week for Maize USD 266′s new superintendent.

To welcome students back on Tuesday, Dr. Raquel Greer served first as a crossing guard Tuesday morning, and then helped serve lunch to Maize South Middle School students. She’s no stranger to education. She started as a fourth grade teacher in the Holcomb school district, before becoming a third grade teacher, then an elementary counselor, next an elementary principal and assistant superintendent, all in the Mulvane district.

Greer highlights Maize’s combination of having services typically found in a larger district while maintaining a small town environment.

“I think Maize prides itself on individualizing instruction and personalizing learning for every kid. there’s a wealth of resources here and we’re excited to welcome all of our new students.”

As she works to connect with students, faculty and families, Greer says she’s utilizing the district’s mission of ‘connect, learn and lead’ to help one of the fastest-growing school districts in Kansas.

“I think the more I know about people here, the more I can dive in to our needs. Starting there first and we’ll go from there.”

While many districts across the country continue to face staffing shortages, Greer says the district is fully staffed with teachers. However, she says that the district is seeking applications for positions like bus drivers, food service, and crossing guards.

Greer replaced Dr. Chad Higgins, who left at the end of the last school year and moved into the private sector.

