Man killed in Pawnee County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in Pawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Clifton Wade Rodriguez, 35 of Larned, was driving a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on K19, about two miles south of the K19 East Junction, when the vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch, overcorrected and went into the east ditch, where it struck a tree.

Rodriguez was taken to the Pawnee Valley Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash log said he was not wearing a safety restraint.

