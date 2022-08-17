Wichita man charged with murder in 1-year-old son’s death

Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. The boy's father, Kentrell Willingham, is set to appear in court on Aug. 15 to hear the charges against him.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was charged with first-degree murder and an alternative count of first-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son on Monday. Kentrell Willingham, 25 of Wichita, appeared in court in Sedgwick County where he was also charged with child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.

“Cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury and a defendant may be convicted of more than one of the alternative charges. However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense,” said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Wichita police said on July 28, Willingham and a family member, who has custody of the child, exchanged custody. A short time later, the boy become unresponsive and the family member drove the boy to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested Willingham and his girlfriend Xjohnna Roman Hannah in connection with the boy’s death.

Hannah was charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment on Aug. 2. She is no longer in jail.

Willingham remains free on bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 29. Both he and Hannah had bonds set at $250,000.

