Aircraft conversion program featuring NIAR to involve Wichita State, WSU Tech students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University on Thursday, Aug. 20, detailed a partnership between WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and a company called Erickson Precision Ventures, LLC.

In a news release, Wichita State explained the partnership, established this spring, as “their first collaborative passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion program of an Airbus 321.”

IN May, NIAR WERX and Erickson Precision Ventures announced an agreement to perform as many as 24 conversions per year, starting in 2023, Wichita State explained. This includes modification, maintenance and engineering of the aircraft.

Wichita State said the A321 (Airbus 321) P2F conversion is the newest addition to the NIAR WERX portfolio.

“We’re thrilled to add another aircraft to the NIAR conversion portfolio,” said NIAR WERX Executive Director David Jones. “The agreement with Erickson Precision Ventures allows us to continue to train and prepare Wichita State and WSU Tech students for careers in aviation maintenance and engineering, while expanding the expertise and capability of the Wichita and Kansas workforce.”

In addition to full-time engineers and engineering students at WSU-NIAR, Wichita State said the conversion program will involved efforts of WSU Tech students through the Get to WERX program.

Wichita State described the Get to WERX program as, “an earn-and-learn program that offers full-time, paid employment with NIAR WERX while progressing through WSU Tech’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program and simultaneously earning credits towards the Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree in Organizational Leadership and Learning at Wichita State.”

“We have seen the incredible impact made on students’ education when starting day one with employment and day two with their education,” said Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “Through the Get to WERX program, they gain real-world, practical experience under the mentorship of experienced engineers and mechanics at NIAR WERX. This collaboration increases and diversifies the opportunities our students have to gain invaluable lessons, experiences and skills.”

