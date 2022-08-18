Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert

Caviontay Conway.
Caviontay Conway.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita.

Gilbert faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Police on Monday said two black male suspects fled from the area in dark clothing.

