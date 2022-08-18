A chance for some rain Friday; dry for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An approaching cold front coming in Friday will bring the chance of storms to the area from late morning into the afternoon. The chance of severe weather remains very low, but stronger storms may be capable of small hail and pockets of heavy downpours. Chances will exit Kansas by daybreak on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees Friday. Most of the state will have a chance for rain, except in the northwest where most of the day will be dry.

Behind the cold front Saturday, skies will be turning mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain light from the north or northeast.

There shouldn’t be much of a change in the weather on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, the weather pattern will be rather uneventful with mainly sunny skies and no chances for rain. Temperatures will hold steady around 90 for much of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; few A.M. showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 89 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 67 Sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

