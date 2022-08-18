A chance for some rain Friday; dry for the weekend

Severe chance is low, but pockets of heavy downpours and small hail possible
Scattered storms are possible Friday.
Scattered storms are possible Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An approaching cold front coming in Friday will bring the chance of storms to the area from late morning into the afternoon. The chance of severe weather remains very low, but stronger storms may be capable of small hail and pockets of heavy downpours. Chances will exit Kansas by daybreak on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees Friday. Most of the state will have a chance for rain, except in the northwest where most of the day will be dry.

Behind the cold front Saturday, skies will be turning mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain light from the north or northeast.

There shouldn’t be much of a change in the weather on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, the weather pattern will be rather uneventful with mainly sunny skies and no chances for rain. Temperatures will hold steady around 90 for much of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; few A.M. showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 89 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 67 Sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU.
Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

Latest News

Baylor researchers study toxic blue green algae
El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae
Professional cornhole tournament coming to Wichita this weekend
Cornell McNeal was sentenced Thursday to life in prison in the 2014 assault and death of...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 deadly fire, assault on Wichita woman
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD