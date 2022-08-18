Chiefs close training camp with Military Appreciation Day
While the Chiefs practiced, more than a dozen individuals took part in an Army enlistment ceremony.
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs closed training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, Thursday morning and did so while celebrating the club’s annual Military Appreciation Day.
Head coach Andy Reid made sure to recognize the efforts of the military while speaking to reporters after practice.
“We appreciate everything the military does so we can do what we do in this great country,” Reid said. “It’s great to bring them out here and to celebrate them.”
