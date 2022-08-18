Chilly morning, warmer afternoon

Temperature trends in Wichita.
Temperature trends in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says fall is the air for the second morning in-a-row. A clear and crisp start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Storms return to the forecast Friday afternoon, though they will be scattered in nature. The best chance will be over southern and eastern Kansas after 2 pm into the evening hours. While some storms may be strong with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Though it will be a close call, our weekend system appears to be heading south of the state which means Saturday and Sunday will likely be dry and little cooler. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are only a few degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 88.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon storm chances. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 91.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU.
Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR
A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes...
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their...
Hays offers rebate program to switch to water-efficient turf

Latest News

Testing the "Spot My UV" for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Spot My UV
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney....
WATCH: Sports Sunday Sitdown: Sydney McKinney
Boot Hill Casino
Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas