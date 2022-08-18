Chilly morning, warmer afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says fall is the air for the second morning in-a-row. A clear and crisp start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Storms return to the forecast Friday afternoon, though they will be scattered in nature. The best chance will be over southern and eastern Kansas after 2 pm into the evening hours. While some storms may be strong with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Though it will be a close call, our weekend system appears to be heading south of the state which means Saturday and Sunday will likely be dry and little cooler. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are only a few degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 88.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon storm chances. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 91.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

