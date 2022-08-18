El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to toxic blue-green algae.

El Dorado Lake is among the Kansas lakes under a watch status for blue-green algae.

“A watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water,” KDHE explained.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Under a “warning status,” the most serious of the advisories, people and pets should stay out of the water.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

