Garden City home intruder dead after stabbing

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 58-year-old Garden City man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday after police say he forced entry into a home.

At around 5:30 a.m. police were called to the 400 block of E. Santa Fe for a reported stabbing. There, they found Robert Gallardo Molina injured inside the home. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation by Garden City Police determined that Molina forced entry into the home and was involved in an altercation with a man living there when Molina was stabbed. The resident has been detained, but no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

