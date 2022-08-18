Kansas man indicted on child pornography charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with child pornography crimes.

Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls of was indicted on one count of attempted distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation after Dropbox submitted a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline indicating the file sharing service said it had detected child pornography uploaded to an account.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Wichita Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart are prosecuting the case.

