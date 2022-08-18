Man killed, teen injured in Barton County crash

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 92-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Barton County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW. 40th Ave. and Northwest 110 Road, about half a mile north of the Boyd elevator.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Colin Mater was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger eastbound on Northwest 110 Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a 1998 Buick Century driven by Glenn Stricker, 92 of Great Bend, that was northbound on NW. 40th Ave.

Both vehicles continued into the east ditch and the Buick rolled one-and-a-half times before coming to rest.

Stricker died at the scene. Mater suffered minor injuries and was taken to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington and was later released.

