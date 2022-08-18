Man sentenced in 2014 deadly fire, assault on Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a Wichita woman eight years ago. Cornell McNeal was convicted of capital murder in July for assaulting Letitia Davis and setting her on fire in 2014. She died from her injuries days later.

After McNeal was found guilty last month, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet said the death penalty was off the table, and his office was pursuing a life in prison without parole instead.

The defense motioned for a re-trial and an acquittal. The judge denied the motions saying nothing in the trial would have misled or mis-instructed the jury. The state said the life in prison sentence is what’s necessary under the law.

“The court is well familiar with the facts of this case. What Letitia Davis endured speaks far more eloquently than I could to tell this court what it should do with Mr. McNeal. But the bottom line is, there’s mandatory language, the capital sentencing statute and that is that this defendant should spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. That is the only appropriate sentence for what this man did.”

McNeal was given an opportunity to make a statement but chose not to.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.