Professional cornhole tournament coming to Wichita this weekend

(WHSV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, is the site of a national tournament for a sport enjoyed by many in backyards and outside football stadiums. The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series, bringing some of the best beanbag tossers in the world to Wichita, kicks off at 9 a.m.

The competition at Koch Arena is the seventh stop on the American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout tour. The ACL said the league’s pros in Wichita will be competing for automatic bids to the Pro Shootout Championship in September.

“Events include Pro Men’s Singles, Pro Women’s Singles, and Pro Doubles. The Pro Shootout Series features round-limited games and single elimination bracket with the total prize pool for the series being $500,000,” the league explained.

Doors at Koch Arena open at 8 a.m. Saturday with competition starting at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m., competition heats up with coverage on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Admission is free for those wanting to watch the tournament in-person.

You can learn more about the ACL and the upcoming competition in Wichita on the league’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

