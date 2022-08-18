Riverfront Stadium to host Garden City-Dodge City “Hatchet Rivalry”

Riverfront Stadium
Riverfront Stadium
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to host two outstanding programs from Western Kansas at Riverfront Stadium this fall,” Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz said. “The game was scheduled so as not to conflict with the local high school football schedule. It will give local football fans an additional opportunity to watch high school football at its best in downtown Wichita.”

“The Hatchet Game is the most notable rivalry in the western part of the state and it’s great that we will be able to showcase this event at an amazing facility like Riverfront Stadium,” Garden City Athletic Director Drew Thon said. “The experience that it will provide for our students, community, and alumni will be second to none.”

“What an opportunity for Dodge City to showcase our football program, Pride of Southwest Kansas (DCHS Band), Drill Team, and Cheer program to the city of Wichita and state of Kansas,” Dodge City Athletic Director Jay Gifford said. “We have a tradition of finding opportunities to showcase our many talented students. We are so excited to give our students this memory that will stay with them long after they graduate.”

