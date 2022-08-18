Sportsbetting in Kansas begins Sept. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday. They will officially open on September 8.

Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery. Under temporary rules and regulations, the state’s four casino gaming partners can begin launching sports betting just in time for the first professional football game on September 8.

The four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports wagering through independent platforms are Boot Hill Casino & Resort; Ford County near Dodge City; Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane; Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS; and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg.

Tribal casinos are also working to align on contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

“Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”

Operators are being granted a one-year provisional license based on past performance in other states. The platforms that have been granted contracts will be announced soon.

Kansans will be able to use any state-approved platforms within the geographic boundaries of the state.

“This announcement represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, our casino and tribal partners,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”

In May, Governor Kelly signed Senate Bill 84, bipartisan legislation legalizing sports wagering in Kansas on mobile apps, in casinos, and other specific venues. SB 84 allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. SB 84 preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.

The Kansas Lottery Commission has released a video to explain this announcement and other recent updates in sports wagering. That video is available for media use here.

Additional information about sports wagering can be found on the KRGC website at krgc.ks.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.