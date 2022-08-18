Students vote K-State as best place to be in the nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students have voted Kansas State University as the best place to be in the nation.

Kansas State University says college is all bout the experience - and the latest rankings from the Princeton Review indicate that Wildcats get the best student experiences in the nation as well as the best quality of life.

K-State said it earned 11 top 10 rankings, as well as several top 20 rankings, in the Review’s just-released “Best 388 Colleges for 2023,” a national survey of students on what they value about their own campuses including academics, amenities, school services, campus culture, extracurriculars and more.

Per the rankings, K-State ranked as follows:

1st for Best Quality of Life

2nd for Students Who Love Their Colleges

3rd for Town-Gown Relations

4th for Happiest Students

4th for Best Health Services

6th for Best College City

6th for Best Athletic Facilities

7th for Best Career Services

7th for Best Student Support and Counseling Services

8th for Best-Run Colleges

8th for Best Campus Food

16th for Most Active Student Government

19th for Best College Residence Halls

“These rankings reflect that K-State’s student-centered approach truly makes a difference to our students, helping them flourish and succeed while in college so they can finish their degrees,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “They also show our many efforts to ensure student well-being, from personal needs to career resources, are very much appreciated by students.”

K-State said students’ well-being is a priority at the university and it offers services like the Morrison Family Center for Student Well-being and the You@KSU initiative - both of which provide resources and assistance for students’ physical, emotional and mental health.

The University indicated that students also gave top 10 marks to the K-State Career Center which aids students in finding internships and jobs. High marks were also given to the physical and mental health services offered by Lafene Health Center and Lafene Counseling and Psychological Services.

K-State said its highly ranked student experience includes college affordability. It said it has been rated the best value in the Sunflower State by SmartAsset and provides more than $72 million in scholarships and awards each year to keep students in school.

Once students earn their degrees, K-State said they find success with 97% of graduates finding a job or furthering their education according to its latest survey.

