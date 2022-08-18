Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD

Wichita Police Department badge
Aug. 18, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined.

If approved, Jensen Hughes, a third-party agency, will be contracted to provide a comprehensive review of the police department’s culture, administrative processes, procedures culture and standard of conduct. Mayor Brandon Whipple said along with the study, the agency will use community input and statistical data analysis to provide the city with actionable recommendations with measurable outcomes.

“This isn’t just a review or study which sits on the desk or on a shelf for years that no one reads. This will actually have action steps afterward about what we can do to continue to make Wichita the best community it can be,” said the mayor.

Whipple said Jensen Hughes will provide the city council with monthly written reports. The full review is expected to be completed early next year.

