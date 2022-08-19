44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday.

The county confirmed that animal control served a warrant after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.

The county said it is working with multiple non-profit agencies to house the animals pending an investigation.

