44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday.
The county confirmed that animal control served a warrant after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
The county said it is working with multiple non-profit agencies to house the animals pending an investigation.
