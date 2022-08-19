44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

Animal control
Animal control(WITN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday.

The county confirmed that animal control served a warrant after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.

The county said it is working with multiple non-profit agencies to house the animals pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed, teen injured in Barton County crash
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

Latest News

Generic image of police line
KCK school secure after student brings in weapon
Rachael Hilyard in court
Rachael Hilyard murder conviction, sentence upheld by Supreme Court
Police chase ends in crash into pole.
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole
Rising Star Road Trip: Spearville’s Cameron Offerle and Tawney Krominga
Rising Star Road Trip: Spearville’s Cameron Offerle and Tawney Krominga