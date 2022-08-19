Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m.

“Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to giggle with her friends,” said the family Mary Honeck, Ava’s grandmother.

Amy and Ava have been hospitalized since July 6, when they and two other members of the family were struck by a car while on a sidewalk in Louisville. Ava’s father and Amy’s husband, Trey, died as a result of his injuries. Ava’s younger brother suffered minor injuries, and Ava and Amy were initially hospitalized in critical condition. Ava suffered a broken back, and both spent days on a ventilator.

Michael Hurley, the driver accused of striking the family, is charged with murder in the death of Trey Jones, several counts of assault and driving under the influence. Hurley admitted to taking Hydrocodone and said he was too tired to maneuver a turn when the crash happened.

Family and friends had been preparing for Ava and Amy’s return. They set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.