Bloomberg, Spielberg among campaign contributors ahead of Kansas amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As some Kansas counties continue to recount ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary, new campaign finance reports are giving new insights into the donations and spending in the last few weeks of the campaign until Election Day.

The two main groups, supporting and opposing the ballot question concerning a state constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas, spent more than $17.5 million with “Vote No” winning by nearly 20%. While dozens of groups raised and spent money on the constitutional amendment on abortion: “Value Them Both,” for “Vote Yes,” and “Kansans for Constitutional Freedom” for “Vote No” combined to raise that total.

The headline numbers make it clear. This was an expensive campaign. Value Them Both received about $6.75 million in contributions and spent $7.1 million. Kansans for Constitutional Freedom totaled about $10.8 million and spent nearly $10.7 million.

“Kansas was really a test case. It’s the very first state to vote on abortion rights since the Dobbs decision was released this summer,” said Emporia State University Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Smith.

The last campaign finance reports showed a significant increase in contributions in the final two weeks of the campaign. Campaigns previously had filed finance reports on July 18. Value Them Both had raised another $2 million in the last days of the campaign. Kansans for Constitutional Freedom added another $4 million.

Dr. Smith said that money comes with less impact.

“Not only does late advertising sometimes miss its target because people have already made up their minds, which is true, but also because they’ve already voted,” he said.

But the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom report showed some of those late-in-the-campaign donations from Michael Bloomberg with $1.25 million and Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, each donating $25,000.

“There was a lot of interest across the country in seeing how this vote would come out, and those who are passionately pro-choice wanted to throw some money in the way of the folks who wanted a “vote no,” Dr. Smith said.

Both campaigns also tallied up a large amount of contributions from people donating $100 or less.

“Those big donors provide the kind of greats for the machinery, where as the small donors are often an indication of grassroots support,” Dr. Smith said.

On the side of Value Them Both, the Archdiocese of Kansas City and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita made up a large portion of that campaign’s donations. For Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, Planned Parenthood groups made up one of the biggest segments of their donations.

