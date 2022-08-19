Fundraiser for WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation detailed plans for a benefit dinner Saturday, Aug. 20, organized to help a Wichita Police Department officer battling cancer.

The Officer Daniel Gumm Benefit Dinner / Auction is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Holy Spirit , 18218 W. 54, in Goddard.

The Wagonmasters, Cargill, Stroots Lockers, Cracker Barrel and Broadway Burgers will provide the dinner for the event that also will include a silent auction.

Auction items up for bid include fully guided hunts, vintage firearms, vacations, KU basketball tickets, a signed 2022 KU National Championship basketball and tour of Allen Fieldhouse and the KU Basketball Hall of Fame, a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey, custom-made fire pits, and a half-carat diamond necklace donated by Jewelry Savers.

Officer Daniel Gumm is an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler with the WPD. He was diagnosed with etastatic esophageal cancer that spread to his liver.

In 2017, Gumm’s K-9 partner, Rooster, died on the job during an arrest attempt. Saturday’s dinner and auction, A#294SRONG Benefit, is among several efforts organized by the Honore Adversis Foundation to support Officer Gumm and his family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.