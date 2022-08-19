Fundraiser for WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday

Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel...
Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel Gumm as he battles cancer.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation detailed plans for a benefit dinner Saturday, Aug. 20, organized to help a Wichita Police Department officer battling cancer.

The Officer Daniel Gumm Benefit Dinner / Auction is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Holy Spirit , 18218 W. 54, in Goddard.

The Wagonmasters, Cargill, Stroots Lockers, Cracker Barrel and Broadway Burgers will provide the dinner for the event that also will include a silent auction.

Auction items up for bid include fully guided hunts, vintage firearms, vacations, KU basketball tickets, a signed 2022 KU National Championship basketball and tour of Allen Fieldhouse and the KU Basketball Hall of Fame, a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey, custom-made fire pits, and a half-carat diamond necklace donated by Jewelry Savers.

Officer Daniel Gumm is an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler with the WPD. He was diagnosed with etastatic esophageal cancer that spread to his liver.

In 2017, Gumm’s K-9 partner, Rooster, died on the job during an arrest attempt. Saturday’s dinner and auction, A#294SRONG Benefit, is among several efforts organized by the Honore Adversis Foundation to support Officer Gumm and his family.

