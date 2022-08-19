KCK school secure after student brings in weapon

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Kansas police say a student brought a weapon to Kansas City Wyandotte High School, but that the school has sense been secured.

A social media post by the KCK Police Department did not indicate what kind of weapon was brought to the school. Officers from the department responded inside the school and secured the building.

Police located the student and the weapon and remain on the scene as of around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the school is on lockout, not lockdown, but the KCK Police Department did not note the difference.

