Toddler drowns at home in east Wichita

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of N. Siefkin on Friday (8/19/22), for the report of a drowning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said the 2-3-year-old child had made their way out of the house and into the backyard. The child was found in the pool.

The Wichita Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased a short time later.

Wichita police detectives, the Sedgwick County District’s Attorney’s Office, the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and homicide detectives are all out on the scene assisting with the investigation.

