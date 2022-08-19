Rachael Hilyard murder conviction, sentence upheld by Supreme Court

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The conviction of Rachel Hilyard, who was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in 2020 for the decapitation of a Wichita grandmother three years earlier, was upheld on Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court. Hilyard’s life sentence without the possibility of parole for 50 years was also upheld.

Hilyard was convicted for the April 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis, who was the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend.

On April 9, 2017, Davis went to Hilyard’s home to pick up some of her son’s belongings. Hilyard fought with Davis and decapitated her while Davis’ grandson called 911 from her truck parked outside.

Hilyard appealed the conviction and sentence on theories of insufficient evidence, jury instruction error, prosecutorial error, ineffective assistance of council and abuse of discretion by the Sedgwick County District Court. Finding no error, the Court affirmed her conviction and sentence.

