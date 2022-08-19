Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.(CBS 8 San Diego / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed, teen injured in Barton County crash
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
Police chase ends in crash into pole.
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of N. Siefkin on Friday (8/19/22), for the report...
Toddler drowns at home in east Wichita
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson