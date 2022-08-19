Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Office has completed recounting votes on the constitutional amendment.

The county said the office is now compiling information for reporting and canvassing. The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers will conduct the recount canvass on Saturday in the Early Vote Room of the Election Office in the Historic Courthouse.

Sedgwick County was one of nine counties forced to recount votes on the abortion amendment from the Aug. 2 primary election. The people behind the recount put up nearly $120,000 to have it conducted despite voters overwhelmingly rejecting the amendment.

As of Friday, Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon and Thomas had recounted and canvassed their votes. The totals from those counties are 27,488 ‘Vote No’ and 62,030 ‘Vote Yes,’ according to the secretary of state office. Johnson, Sedgwick and Shawnee are the remaining counties to canvass.

