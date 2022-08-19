Storms possible through early Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says storm chances return to the forecast this afternoon through the overnight hours. Storms will be scattered to widespread at times. The best chance of seeing storms will be over southern and eastern Kansas after 2 p.m. into the evening hours. While some storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Though it will be a close call, our weekend system appears to be heading south of the state which means Saturday and Sunday will likely be dry and little cooler. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are only a few degrees below normal.

Our temperatures next week look to be normal for this time of year with mostly sunny skies. It’s not until next weekend when we’ll see another chance of stormy weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; afternoon storm chances. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 91.

Tonight: Scattered storms; clearing skies. Low: 66

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 69. High: 92. Sunny skies.

