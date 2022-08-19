Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning

Gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible
Chances for storms will end for the weekend
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front continues to move through the area, scattered storms will remain a possibility for the area, but threats of severe weather remain very low. Temperatures are also not expected to cool much into the weekend, as much of the area will see highs in the 80s.

Saturday morning will start off a bit cloudy with a few showers in southern Kansas moving out of the state. Look for low temperatures to be in the 60s with light winds. The afternoon should have a bit more sunshine for central and eastern Kansas, however, farther west it will remain fairly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday looks warm too with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Winds will remain light with more sunshine in the second half of the weekend.

Next week, the weather looks tranquil. Skies will be sunny and highs most days will be in the 90 to 95 degree range. A chance for storms may be looming heading into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 66.

Sun: High: 88 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 66 Sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

