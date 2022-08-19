Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Wichita brothers in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said the alleged scheme resulted in more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period.

The justice department said Bradley Eck, 54 and Todd Eck, 58, between 2017 and 2019, are accused of “creating several businesses and misrepresenting the ownership of the enterprises in documents, submitting false billing for medical services not administered to patients, using a physician’s provider number without his authorization and falsifying the physician’s electronic signature indicating on documents that he performed medical procedures he did not.”

Charges against Bradley and Todd Eck include:

• One count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud;

• Two counts of false statements related to healthcare matters;

• One count of healthcare fraud;

• Three counts of aggravated identity theft;

• One count of money laundering conspiracy.

