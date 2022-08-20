Arkansas City man arrested after standoff and cutting police officer

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning near the 400 block north of A street.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old Arkansas city man armed with a knife threatening his family. Officers attempted to approach the man, but he cut one of the officers. He then injured another person in the home before barricading himself.

After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody after he wounded himself with the knife.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. The other victim and officer were both treated at the scene and released.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.