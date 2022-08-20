Arkansas City man arrested after standoff and cutting police officer

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning near the 400 block north of A street.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old Arkansas city man armed with a knife threatening his family. Officers attempted to approach the man, but he cut one of the officers. He then injured another person in the home before barricading himself.

After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody after he wounded himself with the knife.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. The other victim and officer were both treated at the scene and released.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of N. Siefkin on Friday (8/19/22), for the report...
Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
Animal control
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
Police chase ends in crash into pole.
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

Latest News

A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video screen in...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on...
Wind Surge pitcher throws 1st no-hitter in franchise history
Kansas high school football ref
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas