‘Grub and Groove Festival’ returns to Andover after two-year hiatus

By Alex Jirgens
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - For fans of R&B, funk and classic soul music, you can get your groove on this weekend.

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Grub and Groove Festival” officially returns to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover Saturday, Aug. 20. This year’s line-up features classic and current artists alike, including ConFunkShun, Rose Royce, The Dazz Band, Karyn White and Kevin Ross, as well as Ron Gutierrez, also known as ‘The Latin Luther.’ In addition, there will be a variety of food offerings, including barbecue and soul food, as well as other vendors.

Chuck Byrd with Platform Promotions recalls the conversation he had with former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer about bringing this type of entertainment to the Air Capitol when the festival first launched in 2015.

“Wichita is viewed in the entertainment industry as a ‘B market’, but it has so much to offer. What we wanted to do was, instead of Wichita residents going to Oklahoma or Kansas City for entertainment, why don’t we bring that entertainment to Wichita, and then invite those cities to come not just for the Grub and Groove Festival, but to see what else Wichita has to offer? That was our approach back in 2015, and here we are six years later. What we’ve set out to do, I think we accomplished because we have people coming from four different states to come to the event.”

While the amphitheater did sustain some damage from this past April’s tornado, including in the hospitality area, Byrd says organizers adapted to the changes by bringing in tents for hospitality, and credits the City of Andover for ensuring the event would continue.

“We’re excited about being able to come back. Even with the pandemic and the tornado that came through, we were wondering if it was going to happen. Andover really stepped up to the plate, and made sure that events are still able to happen at the venue.”

Tickets are still available online at GrubAndGrooveFestival.com, and also at the amphitheater’s box office. Gates open at 3 p.m., with the show beginning at 5.

