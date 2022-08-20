Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations for legalized sports gambling.

The office announced Friday that it had approved three regulations proposed by Kansas Lottery officials but sent several others back for further review. State officials said Thursday that legalized sports betting would begin with a “soft launch” on Sept. 1.

However, the attorney general’s office said its review of proposed regulations found some “shortcomings” that needed to be fixed. Those regulations generally involve legal definitions, marketing agreements, and advertising rules.

Lottery officials said Friday they are confident the changes will be made in time for the planned Sept. 1 launch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.