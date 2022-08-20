Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years.

Democratic House Leader Tom Sawyer said in a statement Saturday, “Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a public servant. Her ongoing work to ensure her community’s proper representation in Topeka reflected an admirable commitment to her neighbors and community. Rep. Finney was a real fighter, having continued to serve in her official legislative capacity even while she was recovering from a major surgery. Her love for Wichita knew no bounds. I was honored to have served alongside her. It has been such a privilege.”

The Sedgwick County Democratic Party posted of Finney’s passing on Facebook Saturday morning, calling her a “hard working and fierce democrat.” The post continued to say, “She worked hard every day for her community. Our hearts cry out as we remember her life and legacy.”

On social media Saturday morning, Kansas legislators from both parties expressed their sadness about her passing, gratitude for her service, and offered condolences to her family.

Republican Representative Stephen Owens wrote on Facebook, “She was an absolute sweetheart, full of kindness and compassion. I will miss her beautiful smile in Topeka. Till we meet again my friend!”

Democratic Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers wrote on Facebook, “Gail’s work in the Legislature made life better for Kansans. She was a fierce advocate and her kindness and love for others will not be forgotten.”

Local leaders also took to Facebook Saturday. Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse wrote, “This is a devastating loss for our community. She will forever be remembered for the sacrifice and service she gave to this State and the friendship she shared freely.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple wrote “Rep. Finney was champion of good policy, a fierce fighter on behalf of our community, and a role model for folks like myself who had the honor.”

