KBI arrests Salina man in connection with girlfriend’s 2011 murder

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a 51-year-old Salina man in connection with the 2011 murder of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams in New Cambria.

A little after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the KBI said agents arrested Steven Couch, Jr. “for the suspected second-degree murder” of Williams. The KBI said Williams was Couch’s girlfriend.

The arrest comes a little more than three years after the KBI said, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance to further investigate the Feb. 17, 2011 death of Williams. The KBI said agents initiated an investigation.

Couch was booked into the Saline County Jail where his bond was set at $1 million. The KBI said the investigation is ongoing.

