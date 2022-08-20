Morning showers ending, dry weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles this morning across southern Kansas will continue to move out of the state by midday. Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front is moving through Kansas this morning and will become nearly stationary by this evening across northern Oklahoma. While there remains a slight chance of showers and storms in the vicinity of this front, most of Kansas will remain dry this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies across all of Kansas tonight with a light northerly breeze. We are expecting a nice start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

After a few morning clouds on Sunday morning skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday’s. Dry weather will persist statewide with near normal temperatures in the week ahead. Our next chance of rain/storms begins to impact western Kansas on Friday, then central and eastern Kansas next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds a few showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind:E 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 63.

Mon: High: 90 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, chance of storms overnight.

