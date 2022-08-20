Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field.

Meade High School only has about 100 students, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming synonymous with the title “State Champion.” The driver for all of the titles? A pair of twin brothers.

Brock and Logan Keith are both juniors at Meade High School and have already had quite the high school careers. As a sophomore, Brock helped lead the Buffaloes football team to their 8-man Division I state title. Just weeks before that, both he and his brother Logan helped the Meade Cross Country team to a championship as well.

But outside of being two of the most decorated athletes in Kansas, they act just about on par with how you would expect twins to act.

“They’re brothers, I’ll put it that way. They’re brothers,” Meade Head Cross Country Coach Garrett Daugherty said. “You know, they argue, they get after each other. . . I mean, when you look at them, you don’t even know they’re twins. That’s the funny thing. You don’t think they’re brothers at times.”

“[It’s a] love-hate relationship really,” Brock said. “I mean, we compete everywhere. At home we play on the mini hoop a lot and on [NBA] 2K.”

The competition between the two even went so far, that the main reason Brock joined the cross country team his freshman year, was to give his brother a run for his money, he said.

“When I broke my collarbone, I had to sit the sidelines for football, and I really wanted to do something. So I just joined the cross country team. I wanted to push him,” he said.

Logan agreed jokingly, “If he ever beats me he won’t let me stop hearing about it.”

But the constant competition between the two evidently led to results. Not only did the brothers help lead their fall sports teams to championships, they combined for 5 gold medals at the state track meet as well.

The Meade football team opens its season September 2nd in Coldwater against South Central and the Buffaloes cross country team will begin on September 1 in Meade.

