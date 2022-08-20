Sedgwick County postpones abortion amendment recount results

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a press release, it was announced that the Sedgwick County Recount Canvass, initially scheduled for August 20, would be postponed.

Sedgwick County was one of nine counties forced to recount votes on the abortion amendment from the August 2 primary election. The reason behind the postponement is due to the additional time needed.

The county said it finished its recount on Friday and was scheduled to announce the results at a canvass at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The rescheduling date for the canvass has not been set at this time.

