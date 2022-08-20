Warm again Sunday

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the week ahead as highs will reach the mid 90s through the mid to late part of the week. Highs in the 100s appear unlikely at this time, so it will not be as hot as a couple weeks ago.

A weather pattern change late in the week could bring returning chances for thunderstorms to Kansas, but any activity will likely hold off until next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 64

Mon: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

