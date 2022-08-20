Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wichita-area chiropractor on charges related to fraud in the collection of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Court documents say 58-year-old Timothy Dale Warren faces four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Prosecutors say Warren, A Wichita-area chiropractor who owns Titan Medical Center LLC, fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling more than $145,000. The accusations against Warren say he got the money from two banks and used a third to conceal the proceeds.

