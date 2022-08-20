Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wichita-area chiropractor on charges related to fraud in the collection of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Court documents say 58-year-old Timothy Dale Warren faces four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Prosecutors say Warren, A Wichita-area chiropractor who owns Titan Medical Center LLC, fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling more than $145,000. The accusations against Warren say he got the money from two banks and used a third to conceal the proceeds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of N. Siefkin on Friday (8/19/22), for the report...
Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed, teen injured in Barton County crash
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
Police chase ends in crash into pole.
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

Latest News

Great Bend laundromat
United Way hosting free laundry event in Great Bend Saturday
Grab and Groove in Andover
‘Grub and Groove Festival’ returns to Andover after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the Grab and Groove Festival returns to the Capitol Federal...
‘Grub and Groove Festival’ returns to Andover after two-year hiatus
Kansas connection to moon exploration
Kansas company plays role in NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission