Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wichita-area chiropractor on charges related to fraud in the collection of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Court documents say 58-year-old Timothy Dale Warren faces four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.
Prosecutors say Warren, A Wichita-area chiropractor who owns Titan Medical Center LLC, fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling more than $145,000. The accusations against Warren say he got the money from two banks and used a third to conceal the proceeds.
