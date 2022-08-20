Wind Surge pitcher throws 1st no-hitter in franchise history

Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, Aug. 19 at Wichita's Riverfront Staium.(Wichita Wind Surge -- Tim Grubbs)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Recap from Tim Grubbs with the Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night in front of 7,709 fans at Riverfront Stadium.  The Surge remain in first place and lead three games to one in the series.  The Surge have won 12 of their last 14 games.

Gossett made his eleventh start on the mound for Wichita and pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing zero hits on three walks, and tallied eleven strikeouts to earn the win and improve to (2-1) for the first no-hitter in franchise history and of Gossett’s career.  Gossett delivers Wichita its first nine-inning complete game as he delivered 120 pitches.

Anthony Prato made a leaping catch against the wall to keep the no-hit bid alive to lead off the ninth.  The Surge took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a two-run homer from Anthony Prato. Prato finished two for four with two RBIs in the game.

Alex Isola extended Wichita’s lead to 3-0 as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Drillers reliever Adolfo Ramirez.

Notes: The Surge improved to a league-best 37-24 record at home this season and have won 18 of its last 22 games at Riverfront…Wichita is now 48-6 when leading after six innings.  The no-hitter is the fourth of the season in the Texas League.

