Body found in south Wichita

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that a body was found in an ally way near the 1800 block of South Spruce Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched regarding a dead body found. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD is investigating this as a possible accident.

