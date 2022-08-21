Body found in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that a body was found in an ally way near the 1800 block of South Spruce Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched regarding a dead body found. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD is investigating this as a possible accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.