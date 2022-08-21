Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officer’s battle with cancer

Officer Daniel Gumm
Officer Daniel Gumm
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand.

Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.

“He was in the army at one point and protecting our country. Now he’s in our city, protecting our city,” Steve Jerrell said. “He’s a very well respected nationwide K-9 handler.”

Saturday evening’s dinner and auction brought out a big turnout, with nearly a thousand people attending. Ken Antip worked in law enforcement for 35 years and volunteered with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Antip has no direct relationship with officer Gumm but says giving back is what being a part of the law enforcement family is all about.

“I did 35 years in law enforcement; this is exactly how it’s supposed to be,” Antip said.

Officer Gumm has started his treatment and is on a long road to recovery. Here is a message to him and his family.

“Dan, we love you,” said Jerrell. “We are here for you and got your back.”

To donate to Officer Gumm, click here.

